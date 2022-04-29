GREENVILLE — Patricia Elizabeth Morris Watt, 74, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Pat was born April 28th, 1947, in McClean County, to the late Russell Morris and the late Katherine Johnson Morris. At the young age of 16, Pat married her beloved husband, Rev. James Watt, Jr. She committed herself to ministering alongside “Bro. Jim” as he pastored numerous churches throughout their 58 years of marriage.
Pat was retired from nursing and a caretaker at heart. She obtained her license as a registered nurse in 1989 and worked at Regional Medical Center and Hospice. However, her highest calling and greatest passion was in caring for her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends in times of illness and need. Everyone who knew her lived in assurance of her warmth, tenacious loyalty, excellent care, and steadfast love.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Watt, Jr.; brothers, Russell Morris, Jr., Buddy Morris, and Hollis Mcpherson; and sisters, Sue Higgs and Rosie Joline Latham.
Pat is survived by her children, Lorrie (Mark) Finegan of Owensboro, Amy (Mark) Driskill of Greenville, Bethany (Jeff) Travis of Greenville, and Kelly (T.J.) Teague of Greenville; grandchildren, Ryan Finegan, Liam Finegan, Ryan (Heather) Driskill, Sydnie Driskill, Quinten (Allison) Travis, Eli (Callie) Travis, Delaney Teague, and Slaton Teague; mother-in-law, Daisy Watt; brothers, Robert (Scherry) Morris and Edward (Vicki) Morris; and sisters, Janie (Glenn) Ford and Thelma Shouse.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Greenville, with the Rev. John Galyen officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the church. The service will immediately follow visitation.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
