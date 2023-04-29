NEWBURGH, INDIANA — Patricia Faye “Pat” (Manaway) Strueh, 76, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with her devoted husband by her side. She was born March 11, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Edward “Chuck” Lawrence and Martha Louise (Rowan) Manaway. She retired after 20 years from Ragu Foods. She enjoyed gardening and her four-legged fur babies, Lucy and Bucky.
Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Griffin “Gilbert” and Chuck Manaway, Jr., and brother-in-law, Don Taylor.
She is survived by her adoring husband of over 30 years, Robert E. Strueh; children, Bobby (Kristi) Tapp, Tracey (Greg) Mooser, Shawn (Victoria) McNeely, and Tammy McNeely; sisters, Shirley Taylor, Darlene (Jerry) Morris, and April Henderson; brother-in-law, William Strueh; several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Alexander Memorial Park, Heritage Chapel, 2200 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
