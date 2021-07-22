Patricia Gail Wathen Glenn, 73, of Owensboro, passed away at her home Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born in Daviess County on Jan. 16, 1948, to the late Charles Marvin and Mary Pauline Thompson Wathen. She was retired from Swedish Match after 37 years.
Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Joe Ed and Jim Wathen.
She is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Larry D. Glenn; two sons, Charles Michael Glenn (Rebecca Riley Glenn) and Stephen Matthew Glenn (Ashley Payne Glenn); six grandchildren, Eden (Jared) Brewington, Meaghan Glenn, Riley Glenn, Jenna Glenn, Gavin Glenn and Brody Glenn; siblings Ann (Dick) Lewis, Brenda (Johnny) Phillips, Linda (Bob) Pinkston, Mary (Clarence) Hulsey, Jeannie (John) Glenn and David (Maria) Wathen.
Private visitation will be held Friday.
