HAWESVILLE — Patricia Gay Basinger, 70, of Hawesville, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020. She was a resident of Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana. She was born in Hawesville on Oct. 28, 1949, to the late George and Mary Basinger. Patricia earned a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1972 and her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University in 1979. She was a lifelong member of Hawesville United Methodist Church, active in the Circle No. 2 group and Clowns for Christ.
Patricia, or Pat, taught for 28 years at Hawesville Elementary School. She loved working with her students. She also enjoyed writing, traveling and her pets. Pat was an avid fan of Kentucky basketball and loved going fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marella Russelburg.
She is survived by her brother, Roger (Carol) Basinger; nieces, Rita Russelburg, Mary (Rob) Dauby, Tonya (Phillip) Northenor; nephew, Clint (Lindsey Whittle) Basinger; two great-nephews, Daniel and Samuel; and brother-in-law, Vernon Russelburg.
Funeral services for Patricia will be private. Burial will be in Serenity Hills.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville has been entrusted with care.
Memorial donations may be made to Hawesville United Methodist Church or the United Methodist Homes for Children.
