BREMEN — Patricia Gayle Grogan, 73, of Bremen, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 5 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Grogan was born April 15, 1947, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Powderly Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Grogan; parents Wilbur and Peggy Shemwell; sisters Joyce Cory, June Perry, Shirley Strange, and Vickie Avery; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by her sons, Darren (Lisa) Grogan, Barry (Teresa) Grogan, Jared (Pam) Grogan, Anthony Grogan, and Wesley (Kim) Grogan; daughters, Gina (Steve) Morris, Vanessa VanMeter, and Laura (Jamie) Knight; special niece, Sue Bryan; 30 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Tilda) Shemwell, Ronnie (Debbie) Shemwell, Lonnie Shemwell, Keith (Sharon) Shemwell, Marty (Phyllis) Shemwell, and Kevin (Lisa) Shemwell; and sisters, Beverly Uzzle, Diann (Gary) Joines, and Deborah Morris.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Powderly Holiness Church, with Bro. Larry Shemwell officiating, assisted by Sister Sharon Shemwell and Bro. Robbie Knox. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 5 p.m. at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented