Patricia J. “Jeanie” Murphy, 67, of Owensboro, passed away March 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 23, 1952, in Owensboro, to the late Charles E. Settles and Marguerite May Settles.
Jeanie retired from Swedish Match after 42 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Settles.
She is survived by sons Ben Murphy (Sara) and Chris Murphy (Kristen), both of Owensboro; grandchildren Kennedy, Jake, Cal, Ramsey, Kyndal and Carter; siblings Charlie Settles (Sue), Scott Settles (Chrissy), Bonnie Settles Curtis (Lonnie), Marilyn Settles (John Staples) and Jennifer Settles Roberts (Gerald); and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jeanie Murphy may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
