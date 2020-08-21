DRAKESBORO — Patricia Jean Hamersly, 50, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 2:41 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Hamersly was born Nov. 6, 1969, in Will County, Illinois. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father, Elvie Revlett.
She is survived by her husband, Troy Hamersly; daughter Taylor Hamersly (Logan West); mother Betty Revlett; and sisters Karen Bissonette and Janet Rodeghero.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
