COMER — Patricia Jewell, 77, of the Comer Community in McLean County, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Pat retired from Carhart in Sebree, later managed Carl & Pat’s Poultry, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Carl Jewell; son, Wayne Howard; stepson, Tim Jewell (Tina); stepdaughter, Angie Lilly; and sisters, Carol Wilson, Brenda Jones, and Stacy Heflin.
Service: 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Bethel Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pat’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund, C/O Jeep Ward, P.O. Box 45, Beech Grove, KY 42322.
