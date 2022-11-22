Patricia Kanable, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 7, 1940, in Owensboro, to the late James C. May and Mildred Mae Bennett. Patricia could be described as spunky and devoted to her church, her children, and her grandchildren. She had a big, generous heart and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Maurice Kanable; her children, Krissy Howard and Mike Howard; her son-in-law, Joe Cardwell; and her daughter-in-law, Nellie Howard.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Melissa) Howard, Mark Howard, and Janet Cardwell; her step-children, Denise (Jeff) Campbell and Kevin (Lisa) Kanable; her grandchildren who she helped raise, Julian, Adrian, and Madison Vickers, as well as Rachel (Billy) Stotlar, Lori (DeWayne) Jackson, Shelby (Wendell) Keoughan, Celena (Paul) Heishman, Gracie Howard, Hallie Howard, Jeremy (Marret) Howard, Caleb (Samantha) Howard and Rebecca Bogucki and siblings; her step-granddaughter, Hayley Vickers; and many great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Patricia Kanable may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented