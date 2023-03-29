GREENVILLE — Patricia Kay Ford, 71, of Greenville, died Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was an LPN for Greenville Hospital and was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Roy Ford; son, Michael (Melissa Dukes Faughn) Sullivan; daughter, Crystal (Travis) Harper; step-daughter, Heather Hardin; and siblings, Robert W. (Karon) Brown, Stanley W. Brown, and Jennifer Brown (Keith) Morris.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
