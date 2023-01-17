There was rejoicing in Heaven today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, when Patricia L. (Pagan) Head, 87, passed into eternal life in Owensboro. She was formerly from Hawesville. Born April 5, 1935, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Howard (Sonny) Head in 2007; her parents, Johnny and Margaret Pagan; a brother; and two sisters.
Pat is survived by three children, Tonya Hall (Andy), Sonja Riley (Steve), and Robbie (K.C); seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Head; two brothers-in-law, Donnie Head (Bonnie) and David Head (Sally); and three sisters-in-law, Ann Daughtery, Marie Head, and Sheila Head.
Pat loved her church, Hawesville Baptist Church. When she moved to Owensboro, she joined Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Serenity Hills Cemetery in Hawesville.
