HARTFORD -- Patricia L. "Pat" Stewart, 88, of Hartford entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Beaver Dam to the late Wayne and Mattie Porter Leach. Patricia was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, a former member of the Hartford Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and she retired from General Electric.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Roland Stewart; one son, Richard Lynn Stewart; one son-in-law, Millard Taylor; a great-granddaughter, Anna Claire Taylor and seven siblings, Lois Dadismon, Wendell Leach, Ruby Hockensmith, Glenn Leach, Betty Richeson, Rae Mangin and Bobby Leach.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, four children, Roland Miles (Cheryl) Stewart of Manchester, Missouri, Samuel Lance Stewart of Beaver Dam, Debbie (Steve) Everly of Centertown and Lee Annette Taylor of Beaver Dam; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Stewart of Henderson; one sister-in-law, Lillian Stewart of Louisville; 15 grandchildren, Ann (Michael) Hoskins, Jarrod (Maria) Everly, Lauren R. Taylor, Nathan (Sarai) Taylor, Emily (Brian) Whinham, Sean (Kim) Stewart, Joshua (Jennifer) Stewart, Alicia (Les) Pesterfield, Sharilyn (Alan) Willingham, Katherine Stewart, April Stewart, Wayne (Tina) Stewart, Jessica Chilton, Chennile (Jon) Johnson and Mason Minor and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Mike Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mrs. Stewart's family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Patricia L. "Pat" Stewart by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented