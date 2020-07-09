HARTFORD — Patricia Lou Farmer Shepherd, 76, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2020, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born July 18, 1943, in Ohio County to the late Homer and Virginia Snodgrass Maiden. Patricia retired from Sumitomo Corporation in Morgantown and was a member of Friendship Church of Christ in Fordsville.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, JD Farmer; her second husband, Clyde Shepherd; two children, Harold David Farmer and Vicky Renee Boling; and four siblings, Kathy Jo Maiden, Anna Sue Chinn, Ralph Maiden and Jackie Maiden.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories three daughters, Paulette (Billy) Buchanan of Beechcreek, Shelia Farmer of Owensboro and Patricia “Trisha” (Steve) Hawkins of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Rachelle Davis, Will (Cristina) Ashby, Josh (Shannon) Huff, Suzy (Davey) Mills, Heather Carden, John David (Jevetta) Ashby, Andrea (Justin) Dockery, Michael (Jennifer) Huff, Jeff Ashby, Ginny Boling and Elissa Boling; several great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Sandra (Orville) Baize of Cromwell, Margaret Belford of Beaver Dam, Judy Goff of Bowling Green and Charles (Patty) Maiden of Beaver Dam.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Church of Christ in Fordsville, with Bro. Gary Hall officiating. Friends may visit with Patricia’s family from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
