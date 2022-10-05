Patricia Lou Martin, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 21, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Earl Ray and Betty Lou Martin.
She was preceded in death by her fiance, Isiah Duke.
Survivors include her brothers, Michael (Karen) Martin and Ricky Martin, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
