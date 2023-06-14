HARDINSBURG — Patricia Louise “Patsy” Whitfill, 83, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the Feast of Corpus Christi. She was born in Daviess County April 20, 1940, to the late Lee and Louise Roberts.
Patsy was an active member of St. Romuald Catholic Church, but attended any daily mass. She was a faithful and devout Catholic with a deep love for the Eucharist and our Blessed Mother. She loved her big family very much. She was known to brag about the size and knew each one by name. Not only was she a mother to her own family, but to many others as well. She worked as a caregiver to the elderly and continued this passion until a few weeks before she passed away.
She was a wonderful artist and had a deep love for Rosary making. She made over 10 thousand Rosaries that were sent overseas to missionaries and for special events here at home. She was a large advocate for the unborn, a member of the Blue Army prayer group, and a lifelong member of the 3rd order of Saint Francis. Patsy loved picking wildflowers, any king of ice cream, and a good glass of wine.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by Richard Anthony Whitfill, her husband of 42 years; her daughter, Sharon Taylor; her son, David Whitfill; her grandson, Little David; her brother, Little Kenny; and many unborn angels.
Patsy is survived by seven sons, Ricky (Betty), Eddie (Beth), Francis (Carolyn Ladd), Carroll (Brenda), Dan, Ben (Shelley), and Mike (Crystal), all of Hardinsburg; five daughters, Lyvenia Anthony (Deacon Tony), Lesia Whitfill, and Gale Hinton (Dinky), all of Hardensburg, Polly Snyder (John) of Hawesville, and Jacinta Paris (Trace) of Henderson; 69 grandchildren; 127 great-grandchildren, with four more arriving this year; two great-great-grandchildren arriving this year; five sisters, Jane Chustz (Bub), Janice Bueche (Larry), Sharon Boarman, Debbie Franey (Randy), and Mary Pizzolato; and eight brothers, Lee (Connie), Jimmy (Dorothy), Mike (Sharon), Tony (Millie), Billy (Teresa), Johnny (Beth), Frank (Laura), and Lonnie (Lois).
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Romuald Catholic Church, with burial in St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to PreBorn.
Care provided by Cloverport Funeral Home.
