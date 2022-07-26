NELSON CREEK — Patricia Mason, 75, of Nelson Creek, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 11:34 p.m. at her residence. Mrs. Mason was born January 31, 1947, in Hopkins County. She was a loving housewife who enjoyed cooking for her family. She adored her family. She was also a very supportive pastor’s wife. She taught Sunday School and often sang at Reservoir Hill Pentecostal Church, where she served for 37 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Ellen Alford.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James A. Mason Sr.; her two boys, James A. (Lisa) Mason Jr. and Jerry (Roberta) Mason; and grandchildren, James Benjamin Mason, Trisha Breanne Mason, and Alex (Grace) Spencer Mason.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Phil Wagoner officiating and Rev. Tony Frederick assisting. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
