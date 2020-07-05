Patricia Mitchell Bartlett Allen received the ultimate healing and now resides with The Great Physician walking the streets of gold. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior and was baptized into the family of God as a youngster. Waiting for her at Heaven’s gates include her parents, Edward and Helen Mitchell; husbands Carl M. Bartlett Sr. and Carl F. Allen Jr.; grandson Matthew Edward Fitzgerald; brother-in-law Alvin Poore; and nephew Phillip Poore.
Pat was a member of Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years and dearly loved the study. She was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church and the Friendship Class. She was also a realtor and enjoyed quilting and various crafts.
Survivors include her daughter, Suzanna Fitzgerald, and husband Martin; son Marty Bartlett Jr. and fiancee Candy Jo McKinney; grandchildren and spouses Katie and Jeremy Priest, Kenny and Melissa Bartlett, Kala and Casey Richardson, Justin and Morgan Adkins Bartlett and Jesse and Noah McKinney; great-grandchildren Myla Priest, Rose and Wren Bartlett, Cason and Landon Richardson, Waverly Adkins and Oliver Bartlett, all of Kentucky; brothers Wayne and James Mitchell; and sister Phyllis Poore of Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, with service to follow. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented