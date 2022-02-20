Patricia Nicholas, 69, Beloved wife and mother of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Patricia was born June 5, 1952, in Hopkinsville, to the late Lawrence and Joyce Still Ebling. Patricia was always looking for a new adventure to conquer and never failed at anything she set her mind on. She lived life to the fullest. She was a runner in her early years, enjoyed the freedom of riding her Harley, co-owned two bars and, impressively at the age of 50, learned to weld and became a boilermaker for Local 374.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Loren Ebling and Carolyn VanHooten.
She is survived by her loving husband, Madison Nicholas of 42 years; lovingly remembered by a daughter, Laurie Teasley of New Smyrna Beach; a son, Matt Nicholas (Angela) of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Taylor Teasley, Will Teasley, Lexi Nicholas, and Cayden Nicholas; and a sister, Sharon Parks of Ohio County; brother-in-law, Nicky Nicholas (Cristyne) of Pelham, New York; sister-in-law, Suzanne Nicholas of New York City.
Private Funeral will be at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests all donations be made to the Heartford House, Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented