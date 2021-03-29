LOUISVILLE — Patricia “Pat” Hinton Stonecipher, 83, of Louisville, died Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born in Owensboro in 1937 and graduated from Daviess County High School in 1956.
She attended the University of Louisville School of Music and participated in many choirs in Louisville and was a member of the Bach Society. In her own witty way, she wanted her obituary to read, “She was born, she lived, she died.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mayme Lou Hinton and brother Wayne Hinton.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Veleta and Lori Summit; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother John Hinton (Charlene), sister Betty Sutley (Bill); and many nieces and nephews.
Services were handled by Highlands Funeral Home in Louisville.
