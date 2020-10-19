Patricia “Pat” McEnroe, 82, of Owensboro, died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Bloomington, Indiana, to the late Lester and Elizabeth Hughbanks.
Pat was preceded in death by Nettie Hughbanks (stepmother). She is also predeceased by her husband Richard “Dick” McEnroe.
Pat is survived by her brother, Dr. James Hughbanks (Mickie); brother-in-law, Terry McEnroe (Brenda); nephews, Tim McEnroe (Courtney), Tom McEnroe (MaKenzie), Clarke Hughbanks (Sheila), and Bryant Franklin (Laura).
Pat graduated from Lexington’s Henry Clay High School, and Western Kentucky University, with a degree in physical education. She taught health and physical education for 30 plus years at Owensboro High School and also loved being the coach for the cheerleading squad. As a member of Christ Community Church, Pat enjoyed singing praise and worship songs and looked forward each week to Bible study and monthly meetings with her blind group. Whenever possible, traveling was a great adventure having visited over 50 countries in her lifetime. Her favorite trip was to South Africa with Jim. She held numerous positions in the Women’s Republican Group of Owensboro. Pat loved her morning read of Red and Rover, and her favorite “Mutts.” There was not an animal that she did not like. She never met a stranger, was very personable, and loved to write and receive letters. She turned her radio on first thing in the morning to listen to the “Oldies,” and her television only worked on one station and that was Fox News.
Besides sharing a special love with her husband, Richard for 36 years, Pat adored all her poodles, especially Candy and Taffy.
There will be a private graveside service on Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro.
Pallbearers will be Dr. James Hughbanks, Tim McEnroe, Tom McEnroe, Steve Gardner, Eric Mallott and Luke Mallott. Honorary Pallbearers are Terry McEnroe, Larry Wilkins, Dr Roger Humphrey, and Curtis Trogden.
Pat loved hearing Isaac Mallott play his violin, so he will play a few of her favorite songs at the service. Myke Templeton will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity, the Tim McEnroe Scholarship Fund or the Humane Society.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
