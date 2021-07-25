Patricia “Patsy” Mae Johnston, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 27, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Thomas and Dorothy Brown. She enjoyed genealogy, her flower gardens and bird watching.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James Johnston; a son, Thomas “TJ” Johnston (Darlene); a daughter, Jenny Johnston; and her granddog, Little Bit.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
