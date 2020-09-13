LEXINGTON — Patricia “Patsy” McClelland Berry, 91, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. She was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late James J. McClelland Sr. and Leah Blue McClelland. Patsy spent the majority of her life in Owensboro and attended Owensboro High School, graduated from Drew Seminary in New York and attended Indiana University. Patsy was an avid reader and had a green thumb. In addition to painting and working crossword puzzles, Patsy played Bridge and Scrabble. Patsy enjoyed traveling to new places and cruising with her children and grandchildren. Patsy had a quick wit and lived by her mantra: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything.”
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John (Jack) Berry Sr.; a son, John (Jay) Berry Jr.; a brother, James McClelland Jr.; and a sister, Joann Morey. Her sister, Margaret Hammond, passed away five days after Patsy.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her children, Glenn Patricia Berry of Lexington, Charles McClelland Berry of Lexington, Alan Castlen Berry of Lexington and Joy Berry Fischer of Denver, North Carolina; and Patsy’s grandchildren, John Matuszewski, Chase Berry, Holden Berry, Stori Matuszewski, Nicholas Berry, Leah Berry and Hamilton Fischer.
Services will be held at noon Saturday. Graveside at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
