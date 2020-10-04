Patricia “Patti” Webb Perry, 68, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born in Bloomington, Illinois, on Oct. 23, 1951. Patti was a waitress for many years and was last serving at the Eight Ball in Owensboro. She was a very social person who enjoyed bowling and time with friends and family. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Truman Webb; dad George Johnson; great-grandson Mason McCoy; and brother Michael Webb.
She is survived by her mother, Phyllis Johnson; children Kathi Hoover, Kristi Burns, Kimberli Wiltfang and her significant other, Keith Flener, and Keith Wiltfang and his wife, April; sisters Lucretia Tackett, Teresea Edwards Crawford and Georgia Garbes; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Patricia “Patti” Webb Perry may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented