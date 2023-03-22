Rockport, IN — Patricia “Patty” Ellen Parsley Mullican gained her angel wings on March 19, 2023, after a long heroic battle with breast cancer.
Born November 25, 1952, to Robert R. Parsley Sr and Mary Ellen (Oskin) Parsley, Patty grew up in Rockport Indiana with her two brothers.
Patty graduated from South Spencer High School in 1970, then attended Owensboro Business School, and then attended Brescia College. After college, Patty worked for the phone company in Owensboro until becoming an accountant with Don Harris Accounting.
Patty married David Mullican of Stanley KY, on May 21, 1977, and they had three children. Patty was an avid supporter of the children’s activities while they were home, and then Patty and David became very active in the Hadi Shrine of Evansville Indiana once the children moved out of the house.
Patty was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and Hadi Shrine Motor Belles.
Patty is preceded in death by her father, Robert R Parsley Sr.; her mother, Mary Ellen Oskin Parsley; and nephew Nathaniel Reid Parsley.
Patty is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Mullican; son, Patrick (Sarah) Mullican; daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Szmurlo and Eva (Thomas) Logsdon; grandchildren, Kamren, Reya, Howard, Ginger, Wyatt, Vivian, and Paisley; brothers, Reid (Cindy) Parsley Jr. and Ben (Nichole) Parsley Sr.; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A Daughters of the Nile service will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by an Eastern Star service, then the funeral service with Pastor Carl Jones officiating.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Oak Grove Cemetery, or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com.
Commented