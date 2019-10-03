Patricia "Patty" Pike, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in West Louisville, on April 17, 1935, to the late James C. and Agnes Murphy O'Bryan. She was retired from General Electric after 35 years, where she was employed as a factory worker. Patty was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. She loved her grandchildren, University of Kentucky basketball, bingo and puzzles.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John D. Pike; her great-grandson, John Coleman Brooks; her brothers, Kenny Ray O'Bryan, Jim O'Bryan and her infant brother, Terry.
Patty is survived by her children, Sharon (Allen) Ward and Eddie (Connie) Pike; her grandchildren, Melanie (Kevin) Clark, Becky (Delbert) Falloway, Candice (Derrick) Brooks, Brandon (Rachel) Ward, Magan (Terrill) Fiorella and Preston (Jessica) Pike; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Clark, Westin Clark, Stella Clark, Braxton Crabtree, Rylee Manley, Skylar Brooks, Ava Falloway, Lola Falloway, Molly Fiorella, Griffin Fiorella, Layla Ward, Tanner Ward and Amelia Ward; her brothers, Charlie O'Bryan, Roger O'Bryan, Danny O'Bryan, Larry O'Bryan, Jerry O'Bryan, Richard O'Bryan, Joe O'Bryan and Tommy O'Bryan; and her sisters, Wanda Wahl, Joyce Drury and Judy Daily.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Prayers will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
