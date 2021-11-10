Patricia “Patty” Wahl Potts, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Wayne, Michigan, to the late Earl and Wilma Brooks Wahl. Patty was a charter member of Bellevue Baptist Church and loved her church friends. She was a homemaker and fantastic cook and enjoyed cooking for family get-togethers. Patty was an avid UK fan but enjoyed watching sports in general.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Potts; and her brothers, Doug Wahl and Bill Wahl.
Patty is survived by her sons, Steve (Julie) Potts, Keith (Sue) Potts, Tom (Janet) Potts and Chris Potts; her grandchildren, Sara, Kelly, Megan, Alex, Michael, Haley, Casey and Eliott; and her six great-grandchildren.
The service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Mrs. Potts will be buried in Rosehill Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Hwy. 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Patty Potts may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
