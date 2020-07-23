HARTFORD — Patricia Pearl Boschen, 89, of Hartford, God finally answered the phone and took her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, to the late Gerald and Juliet Guyer Crane. Patricia was an inspector for American Laser Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Boschen on Feb. 14, 2014.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Tipton (Doy) and Nancy Bale (David); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
