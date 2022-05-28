Patricia Ruth Brooks Taylor, 86, of Owensboro, passed away May 25, 2022, at her home. Born in Detroit, Michigan June 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Hazel Payne Brooks and Ella Douglas Shelton Brooks. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Nebo Christian Church. She enjoyed working with crafts, was a huge country music fan, and enjoyed watching her Cubs play baseball and UK play basketball. Mrs. Taylor was devoted to her family and cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Harley Taylor in 1997; a daughter, Cherie Lynn Taylor; and a son, Anthony Keith Taylor, Sr.
Surviving are her daughters, Pam (Roger) Henry of Owensboro and Joni (Ken, deceased) McFelea of Evansville; grandchildren, Anthony Keith (Brittnay) Taylor, Jr., Dena Rone, and Bethany Lee (Jeremy) Jones; great-grandchildren, Harlee, Deacon, Ezekiel, Dane, Cora, and Amelia; a brother, Richard Karl (Marilyne) Brooks; a niece, Katy (Randy and Brook) Foster; a nephew, Russell K. Brooks (Isaac); and Cherie’s partner, Rita Brown.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial in Union Cemetery in Nebo.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Nebo Christian Church, Nebo, KY 42441
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
