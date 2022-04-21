BEAVER DAM — Patricia S. Dixon, 56, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home. She was born May 8, 1965, in Ohio County to the late Delmar and Elisie Keown Stewart. Patricia worked as a CNA at Morgantown Care and Rehab for 13 years and at Perdue Farms for the last ten years.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Gene Dixon; one sister, Wilma Smith; one brother, Willie Stewart; and a niece, April Stewart.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her children, Josh (Pam) Probus of Rosine and Shannon Probus of Beaver Dam; her companion, Mike Warner of Beaver Dam; and five siblings, Gilbert Stewart of McHenry, Clifford Stewart of Beaver Dam, Mary Neighbors of Horse Branch, Dorothy Smith of Beaver Dam, and Patsy Stewart of Fordsville. Patricia was blessed with four grandchildren, Katelyn (Preston) Newman, Shelby Probus, Josh Probus II, and Paige Bradley, and one great-grandson, Maverick Newman.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Bruce Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cromwell. Friends may visit with Patricia’s family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Patricia Dixon by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
