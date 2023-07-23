GREENVILLE — Patricia Sue Howerton, 85, of Greenville, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. Ms. Howerton was born in Muhlenberg County on March 27, 1938. She was a homemaker and a member of Mercer Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Don (Lisa) Howerton and Terry (Kathy) Howerton; three grandchildren; brothers, James Dukes and Jodie Dukes; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
