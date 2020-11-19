CENTRAL CITY — Patricia Sue Pointer, 72, of Central City, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her son’s residence. She was a homemaker and attended South Carrollton Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Ronald Lee Pointer, Mark Pointer and Jason (Mandy) Pointer; daughter Lisa (William) Johnson; and sisters Margaret Free, Daisy Colburn, Carolyn Slack, Freda Crick and Wanda Griffith.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
