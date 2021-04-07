Patricia Sue Weaver, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in Georgetown. She was born in Whitesville on Feb. 6, 1947, to the late Celestine and Margaret Louise Howard. She was employed at AACS, where she worked as a payroll manager for over 20 years, and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. Proudly family oriented, Patricia’s favorite pastime was watching her kids and grandkids play at the ballpark. When she wasn’t at a ball game, Patricia enjoyed dancing, working outdoors and baking for her family. She especially enjoyed spending beautiful days boating out on the lake.
Along with her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Roy Weaver, on Aug. 23, 2002; and her son, Jeffery Todd Weaver.
Patricia is survived by her children, Todd Martin Weaver (Carroll Weaver) and Kim Morgan (Robert Morgan); her two grandchildren, Luc Morgan and Kylee Morgan; and her siblings, Jan Hubbs, Lowell Howard, Joyce Payne, Sharon Embry, Randy Howard, Carol Allgood and Marvin Howard.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Patricia at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 U.S. Highway 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Weaver.
