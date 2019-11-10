Patricia Tanner Harris, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. She was born in Owensboro on March 25, 1934, to the late Henry Lee Tanner and Virgie Hope Givens Tanner. Patricia was a proud 1952 graduate of Owensboro Senior High School and retired from Texas Gas Transmission Corporation after 33 years of service.
Along with her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, William H. "Widge" Harris who passed in 2006; a great-granddaughter, Shiloh Elizabeth Harris; two sisters, Dolores Tanner Johnson and Elizabeth Ann Leonard; and a nephew, Jed Alan Leonard.
Patricia is survived by her son, Michael W. (Diane Lee) Harris, of Marietta, Georgia; her grandsons, Michael O. Harris, Nicholas W. (Taylor Holcomb) Harris, and Ashley Lambert, all of Owensboro; her precious great-grandchildren, Emmilyn Ann Harris and Samantha P. Stipes; two nieces, Patricia (Tony) Morrow, of Owensboro, and Jane Larson, of Memphis, Tennessee; two nephews, Mark (Regeana) Johnson, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Willie (Margaret) Leonard, of Paducah; a dear great-niece, Christy (Dave Morris) Morrow, of Lexington; a great-nephew, Scott Morrow, of Alexandria; her stepchildren, Brenda (Wayne) Howser, of Ozark, Missouri, and William M. (Norma) Harris, of Dixon, Missouri; and their children and grandchildren.
Patricia has requested to be cremated, with no visitation or services, and instead, that everyone remembers her life and her memory. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to a charity of choice.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Harris.
