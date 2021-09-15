Patricia “Tricia” Jean Monroe, age 69, of Owensboro, entered her eternal rest in heaven on Monday. She died suddenly at home while she was sleeping. Born Patricia Jean Harris, Sept. 15, 1951, in Mayfield, she was the youngest of five children to the late Charles W. and Frances Wright Harris. She attended Mayfield High School, where she played softball, was a cheerleader and where she met Mike Monroe who she married on May 27, 1972. Together, they raised two children, Amy and Mindi “Mercy.” The family lived in Pensacola, Florida, Lone Oak, Charlotte, North Carolina, Dover, Delaware, Cordova, Tennessee, Appleton, Wisconsin and Owensboro.
Tricia was loving and gregarious and she was a woman of deep Christian faith. She was proud to be born and raised in Kentucky, which she often referred to as “Beulah Land.” She was known as an enthusiastic church camp counselor, choir member, children’s teacher, and affectionately called “Jesus Woman.” She loved music — especially oldies, Bluegrass, and gospel — gardening (and hunting down the slugs that threatened her flowers), reading, traveling, camping and spending time with her family. She enjoyed getting small presents for others and had a special talent for giving gag gifts. She is also — allegedly — credited with taking many a young family member on their first “TP”ing adventure.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Harris; brother-in-law, John Fuqua; and her in-laws, Howard and Christine Monroe.
Tricia is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Mike Monroe of Owensboro; children, Amy Monroe (Joe) of Dacula, Georgia and Mercy Packer-Monroe (Malka) of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Raven Gasser and Luna Packer-Monroe; siblings, Elizabeth Spain, Brenda Graham, and Frankie Harris; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Fuqua; as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at First Baptist Church where visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Graves County, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to First on Missions C/O First Baptist Church, 230 J. R. Miller Blvd, Owensboro, KY 42303 or National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
