ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Patricia “Trish” Lucille Hodges, 79, of Rockport, Indiana passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. She was born November 8, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Wallace Reid Hodges and Jean Taylor Hodges. Trish was a 1960 graduate of Daviess County High School and a 1990 graduate of Brescia College where she received a bachelor’s degree in art. She was involved in the Little Theatre Group at Brescia. Trish was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and a member of Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, James Lott; her brother, Jerry Hodges, in 1992; her sister, Jeanan Wells, in 2021; and her brother-in-law, Milton Wells, in 2010.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Rager (Jeff); five grandchildren, Candance White, Angie Rager, Crissy Cumbee, Amanda Caldwell, and Alisha Rager; four bonus children, Steve Vincent, Shelly Kamuf, Elissa Tindle, and Amanda Tindle; seven bonus grandchildren; and six sisters, Paula Hartranft (Jim), Sharon Gayle Wood (Mike), Linda Ayer (Larry), Debbie Webb (David), Diane Lindsey (Steve), and Tara Clem (David).
Funeral services will be private.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to McLean County Animal Shelter, 1508 Kentucky 136, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
