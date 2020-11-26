Patrick Dale James, 45, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in Owensboro to the late Bennie Ray and Linda Taylor James on Dec. 19, 1974. He enjoyed playing guitar and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Patrick is preceded in death by his infant sister, Holly James.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Danielle James; his children, Linda and Dalton James; his stepchildren, Amber James and Emily Upchurch; his brother, Barry James; his aunt, Nancy Atherton; and cousin Jennifer Atherton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. James.
