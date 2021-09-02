Patrick Dean, 42, of Owensboro, earned his wings Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Patrick was born in Owensboro on Feb. 7, 1979, to Pete and Gloria Dean. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1997 and attended WKU and U of L. He worked at Olive Garden and Legends Sports Bar & Grill. Patrick was highly regarded by employers and customers for his professionalism and also for his warm, engaging manner in heightening his customer’s dining experience. He was loved and truly adored by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pete Dean; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his dog, Earl.
Left to celebrate and cherish his memories are his mother, Gloria Dean; two sisters, Shannon M. Dean and Jennifer Dean Hardin (Hadji); one brother, Josh Travis Taylor (Alpha); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepard Church with services to follow at noon. The Rev C. Nathaniel Peyton will be officiating. Interment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens to follow.
