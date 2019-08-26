FORDSVILLE -- Patrick H. Sanders Sr., 62, of Fordsville, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born in Hardinsburg to the late William and Martha Sanders. He had worked at National Office Furniture and was a Louisville Cardinal fan.
Survivors include his sons, Patrick (Kristen) Sanders Jr., of Owensboro and Christopher (Tosha) Sanders, of Fordsville; three grandchildren, Jada, Baleigh and Emma; the mother of his sons, Anna Sanders, of Owensboro; brothers, Tom (Cathy) Sanders, of Fordsville and Billy Sanders, of Lewisport; sisters, Betty (Steve) Taylor, of Fordsville and Sarah Jane Hale, of Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are Noon Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund c/o Geary Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
