Patrick Hughes Hardesty, 74, of Owensboro passed away peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Patrick was surrounded by those who loved him the most. He was born June 23, 1947 to the late Rolla Hughes and Faye Farley Hardesty.
Patrick graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 until 1970. Patrick became an Administrative Specialist, E-4, and spent time at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He also attended Brescia University and Owensboro Business College. Patrick was with the Daviess County Sheriffs Office from 1970 until 1977, attaining the position of Chief Deputy of the Tax Department and other administrative functions. From 1977 until 1980 he worked as Chief Deputy Clerk under James Clayton. In 1980, Patrick began his role as Daviess County Circuit Court Clerk. He served faithfully there until his retirement in 1999.
Patrick is survived by his former spouse, mother of his children, and friend, Marsha Puckett Hardesty. He was a loving father to Jennifer Hardesty Besecker (Chris) of Owensboro and Benjamin Patrick Hardesty (Kasey) of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Patrick was the best “PatPa” to Caden, Jaxon, Jacob, Colton, Noah and step-grandson, Dawson Besecker. He was big brother to Lana Chaney (Audie), David (Karen Jean), Karen Ann Wright (Tom), Mike “Sty” (Robin), Willie (Kathy), Kathy Shoemaker (Kenny) and baby sister Mary Raley (Dennis), with whom he had an extraordinary and cherished relationship. He is also survived by special friend, dedicated and loving caregiver, Sherry Rust; nephews; nieces; great- nephews, great-nieces; and cousins.
The funeral service will be at Noon, Thursday, April 7 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 Hwy 56. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 until 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
The family would like to offer a special, heartfelt thanks to the administration, nurses and staff at both, Signature Healthcare at Hartford and the Heartford House, especially Lacey and Christine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Trust For Life, 10301 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
