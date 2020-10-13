Patrick Joseph Cullen, 74 of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 30, 1946.
Pat went to grade school at St. Anthony Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army, with the 101st Airborne. Pat loved fishing, poker and being around family, especially his kids. He was a laborer with union local 561. Pat was very fond of his dog, Scooter.
Patrick was preceded in death by his son, Joey Cullen; and parents, Joseph and Jenny Cullen.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lois Cullen; sons, Richard Cullen, Eugene Cullen (Alethea), James Cullen; daughter, Joyce Jones (Roy); 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
A private burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to any veteran organization.
