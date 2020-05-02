Patrick Joseph Mulligan, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehabilitation surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 11, 1953, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Leo Mulligan and Beverly Tong Mulligan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Michael, Dennis, Danny and Mark Mulligan (Debby); sister Leisa Gordon (Scott); many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins and friends. The family wants to express special thanks to his longtime friend, Patty Drury, and all the caring staff at Twin Rivers.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Mulligan‘s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Dominus vobiscum.
