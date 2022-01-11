Patrick “Kane” Morgan, 57, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on November 14, 1964 in Evansville, Indiana. Kane was employed at Accuride and a member of the Church of the Living God P.G.T. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and his church.
Kane was preceded in death by his dad, Patrick Morgan.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Flora Morgan; mother, Freeda Morgan; son, Joseph Morgan; daughter, Delilah Morgan; grandchildren, Brian, Halee, and Tipton Norris; and siblings, Mary “Kathy” Morgan and Kevin A. Morgan.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Patrick “Kane” Morgan Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
