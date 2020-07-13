Patrick L. Fulkerson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away July 10, 2020, at home. He was born May 4, 1937, in Daviess County to the late J.L. “Lorenzia” and Elizabeth Fulkerson. Patrick was a 1956 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. He served as a member of the Kentucky National Guard and was proud to be a farmer. Patrick won “King Corn” in 1987 in Daviess County and was a long-time board member of the Farm Bureau. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Patrick enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and going out to eat with his wife.
Patrick was preceded in death by his first wife of 19 years, Edna Marie Krampe Fulkerson.
He is survived by his second wife of 28 years, Lucille Fulkerson; his children, Randy Fulkerson (Ellen), Denny Fulkerson (Diane), Gary Fulkerson (Cami), Larry Fulkerson (Sherri), Ken Fulkerson (Kaye), Jane Fulkerson and Joy Nix (Keith); grandchildren, Heather Haynes (Keith), Timothy Parker (Jennifer), Drew Fulkerson (Erin), Daniel Fulkerson, Katie Fulkerson, Audrey Fulkerson, Brandon Fulkerson, Cameron Fulkerson, twins, Dylan and Evan Fulkerson, Rachel Fulkerson, Jenna Fulkerson, Isaac Fulkerson (Sara), Marcus Fulkerson, Corey Fulkerson, Makayla Fulkerson and Lexi Nix; great-grandchildren, Gavin Marvelle, Ellis Haynes, Henley Haynes, Harlie Parker, Mila Parker, Oaklie Parker and Dawsen Parker; and brother, Charles Fulkerson (Mary Charlotte).
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Pat Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be Monday, from 2 p.m. until prayers begin at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends attending the visitation and funeral mass shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. When attending the visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the doctors, home nurses, airport fire department and surrounding neighbors for their help and care they provided to Mr. Fulkerson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
