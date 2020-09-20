REED — Patrick Lee Murphy, 65, of Reed, passed away at home on Sept. 18, 2020. He was born on the way to Fort Knox in Irvington on April 21, 1954, to John W. and Frances Phalen Murphy. Patrick worked as a machinist at Farr’s Custom Tooling in California and Mitchell’s Construction after moving to Kentucky. He had hobbies such as hunting, woodworking, gardening and car racing. He enjoyed being around family and friends and spending time at the Red Horse Lounge and watching TV and movies.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, John Murphy, and brother, Anthony Murphy.
He is survived by his daughters, Alison Miles and Clarissa Graves (Kenny); mother Frances Phalen Wickham; grandchildren Abby, Lucas, Emma and Samson; siblings Rosemary Murphy, Christopher Murphy, Mark Murphy (Debby Lear), Cathy Howard, David Murphy, Michael Murphy and Sharon Petit (Mike); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass and burial will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church and cemetery in Reed at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson.
Commented