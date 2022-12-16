Patrick Martin Blandford, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born October 13, 1953, in Daviess County to the late James Leo and Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Keller Blandford.
Pat was a 1971 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and a sergeant in the United States Air Force. After serving his country in Korea during the Vietnam War, he attended Western Kentucky University and Brescia College on the GI Bill. He devoted his career as an accountant to Owensboro Electric Supply Company, a once small family-owned business that went through several acquisitions over the years. He attended of St. Martin Catholic Church.
To know Pat is to know his love for family and music. His daughter, Scarlet, was the light of his life, and his grandchildren, Noah and Nadiya, were his pride and joy. He treasured the memories of growing up in Friendly Village surrounded by siblings and cousins, where their imaginations ran wild in the great outdoors. He had a lifelong passion for music. He attended hundreds of concerts, introduced his loved ones to new music, and accumulated a vast and eclectic collection of vinyl and compact discs. In addition to his Blandford and Keller families, he was loved well by his Hayden family, and many cherished friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Wright.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Scarlet (Greg) Jent; grandchildren, Noah Namvong and Nadiya Namvong; siblings, Doug (Dee Dee) Blandford, Phil (Marcia) Blandford, Janet (Frank) Cook, and Mark (Sandy) Blandford; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
