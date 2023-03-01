Patrick Martin, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. He was born May 25, 1951, to Bertyle and Ruth Martin. Pat was a retired over-the-road truck driver. He and his wife were members of Owensboro Christian Church for many years. He was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed it when it was time for football season. He also enjoyed woodburning and made a few things for people around the retirement home.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brother, Jack Martin.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 28 years, Roberta Martin; brothers, Buck (Dee) Martin and Dick (Donna) Martin; children, Melissa (Fabian) Falconette, Jackie (John) Emmick, and Brian (Lori) Aldrich; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Sidnie, Austin, Lexus, A.J., Whitney, and Logan; four great-grandchildren; as well as many other loved ones and friends.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented