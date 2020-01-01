Patrick "Pat" Curtis Hale Sr., 64, of Owensboro, formerly of Ridgeway, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1955, in Kenton, Ohio, to Allen and Dorothy (Vermillion) Hale. Pat received a B.S.M.E. from Ohio Northern University and attended Ohio State University for business management. He made his career with American Electric Power for 42 years, retiring earlier this year as a plant/environmental manager. Patrick enjoyed traveling, especially to Palm Springs, California, was known to friends as "Hacker Hale" for his golf game and was emotionally involved in every game his beloved Buckeyes played, but above all, Pat was a family man. His true passion in life was loving his wife, children, family and friends.
On June 5, 1982, he married Susan M. Good, who survives along with their children, Nicole (Chris) Bivona of New York City, Patrick Hale Jr. (fiancé Naomi Perez) of Louisville; his parents, Allen and Dorothy Hale of Ridgeway, Ohio; siblings Mike (Bev) Hale, Gary (Wanda) Hale, Kathy (Bob) Elsass and Marc (Kendra) Hale; and grandchildren Caleb and Katherine. He was preceded in death by a niece, Ashley Deardorff; and his grandparents, Rufus and Mabel Hale and Chance and Elsie Vermillion.
The Hale family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Pat's brother-in-law, Paul Good, and friend, Laura Fulkerson, for their heartfelt assistance. An extended thank-you to the employees of Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Evansville, and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care.
A visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, Wanatah, Indiana. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wanatah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pat's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
