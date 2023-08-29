Patrick Phillip “Pat” Vowels, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in West Louisville to the late Virgil and Ollie Wheeler Vowels. He was the kindest, bravest, and hardest working man you could ever meet. Patrick achieved two careers, first as a grain handler and cooper at Fleischmann’s Distillery and then as a night cook and pitmaster at Moonlite BBQ Inn for over 25 years each. At one time he was considered a champion horseshoe pitcher and checker player. Pat enjoyed gardening and his pets, but most of all spending time and talking with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Juanita Beyke Vowels; son, Allen Vowels; daughter-in-law, Birdie Vowels; five brothers, Tom, Peg, Lloyd, Pete, and George Vowels; and a granddaughter-in-law, Amy Vowels.
Pat is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Don) Kelley; a son, Phillip (Pam) Vowels; grandchildren, Dr. Don (Heather) Kelley, II, Michelle (Dr. Bill) Curran, Dr. Jill (Dr. Jorge) Paladines, Sara Ortego (Megan Olmstead), Amanda Wheatley, Becca (Matt) McCoy, Stephanie (Dr. Joe) Terry, and Chad Vowels; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, with Fr. Jamie Dennies officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Catholic High School or Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Patrick Vowels may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented