NICHOLASVILLE -- Patrick S. "Pat" Ambrose, 65, of Nicholasville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Pat was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Owensboro to the late Stirman Ambrose and Marie Ambrose Nunnally. He enjoyed golf and watching U.K. Sports. Pat was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael P. Ambrose.
He is survived by his sister, Laurie Lawless; and brother Byron Ambrose (Cheryl), all of Lexington; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be noon Thursday at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory Thursday from 10 a.m. until our departure to the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family of Pat Ambrose by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented