Patrick Stephen McCarty, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 28, 1955, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Leo and Mary Coomes McCarty. Pat retired from Fields Packing and was employed at the Daviess County Fiscal Court Transfer Station. He enjoyed four-wheeling, gardening and having barbecues with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy McCarty; stepson Derek Kindle; brother Martin McCarty; and sister Dorothy McCarty.
He is survived by stepson Chad Kindle (Melissa); stepgrandchildren Riley, Callie and Gracie Kindle; sisters Peggy Robinson (Rex) and Mary Donna Stinnett (Bobby); brothers Herbert McCarty (Marilyn), David McCarty (Cecilia), Donnie McCarty (LeAnn) and Fred McCarty (Gloria); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bobby Pugh (Elizabeth) and Lee Ann Edmonson (Dean); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial at St. Raphael Cemetery will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
